Sheets Smith Wealth Management Trims Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,286 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 10,695 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arjuna Capital increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 45,973 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 19,981 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 929,414 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,290,000 after buying an additional 115,295 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 13,959 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 5,239 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,427 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 130.7% in the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 22,404 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 12,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE VZ opened at $41.86 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $55.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

