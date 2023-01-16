Triumph Capital Management Has $851,000 Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 130.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,404 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,694 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 211.6% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,515,955 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $584,800,000 after acquiring an additional 7,820,187 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,131,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,341,192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042,854 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $181,862,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,604,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $540,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756,222 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,763,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $952,245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324,722 shares during the period. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Verizon Communications stock opened at $41.86 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $175.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Cowen reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.11.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

