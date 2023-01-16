Leisure Capital Management Raises Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Leisure Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,722 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 58,361 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,961,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 14,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VZ shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE VZ opened at $41.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $175.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.74 and its 200-day moving average is $41.25. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

