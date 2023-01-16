O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock Holdings Decreased by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC reduced its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for 1.8% of Summit X LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Summit X LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $6,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 5,878.9% during the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 545,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $352,579,000 after purchasing an additional 536,388 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 386,822 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 46.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 746,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $471,801,000 after purchasing an additional 238,535 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,829,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,155,795,000 after purchasing an additional 178,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth $100,909,000. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $815.47 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $562.90 and a 1-year high of $870.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $834.63 and a 200-day moving average of $757.22. The company has a market capitalization of $51.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. MKM Partners upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $829.64.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 1,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $755.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,590.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,703 shares in the company, valued at $3,550,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 1,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $755.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,590.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,703 shares in the company, valued at $3,550,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total value of $1,285,215.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,550.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,127 shares of company stock valued at $21,726,054. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

