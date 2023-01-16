Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Sicart Associates LLC

Sicart Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,694,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,001,556,000 after acquiring an additional 813,967 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 583,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $344,665,000 after purchasing an additional 303,200 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,176,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,015,457,000 after purchasing an additional 193,175 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,414,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5,221.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 158,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,859,000 after purchasing an additional 155,795 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $851.00 to $868.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $782.53.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $722.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $734.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $684.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 5.36. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $538.01 and a twelve month high of $779.00. The company has a market capitalization of $78.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.22.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by $1.43. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 39.17%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.82, for a total value of $727,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,297,296.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 5,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.11, for a total transaction of $4,111,845.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,093 shares in the company, valued at $780,522.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $727.82, for a total value of $727,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at $14,297,296.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,212 shares of company stock valued at $14,070,511 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

