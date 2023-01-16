iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Bought by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 173.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 384,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243,811 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Summit X LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,764,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,388,163,000 after acquiring an additional 841,692 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,150,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,597,000 after acquiring an additional 36,802,885 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,157,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,384,393 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,890,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,810,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,162,000 after purchasing an additional 274,905 shares during the period.

BATS GOVT opened at $23.29 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.22.

