Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 17,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $142.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $119.81 and a 1-year high of $154.69.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

