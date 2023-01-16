Sicart Associates LLC Increases Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Sicart Associates LLC grew its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Mosaic comprises about 2.6% of Sicart Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $7,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter worth about $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Mosaic by 910.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011,530 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Mosaic by 1,202.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,599,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,843 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mosaic by 7,158.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 911,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,071,000 after acquiring an additional 899,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Mosaic during the first quarter worth approximately $56,666,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of MOS opened at $46.32 on Monday. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $37.08 and a 12 month high of $79.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.53.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.52 by ($0.30). Mosaic had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Equities research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Mosaic to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.20.

Mosaic Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Further Reading

