Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Buys 2,681 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 3.0% of Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% during the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $111.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.53. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $115.53.

