Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $108.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.48 and its 200 day moving average is $109.91. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.63 and a 1 year high of $129.48.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

