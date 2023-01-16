Waterfront Wealth Inc. Increases Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 31.9% during the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $62.92 on Monday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.18 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The company has a market cap of $52.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.56 and its 200 day moving average is $71.20.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 95.70%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on D shares. TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.25.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

