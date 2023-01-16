DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. United Bank boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $821,000. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DD shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Argus raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.43.

NYSE:DD opened at $75.20 on Monday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $85.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.85 and a 200-day moving average of $61.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.43.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

