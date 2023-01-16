Hudock Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,295 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBD. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WBD. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.18.

Shares of WBD stock opened at $13.14 on Monday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.37.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

