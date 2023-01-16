Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,952 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.6% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.10% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $35,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $196.18 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $219.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.06.

