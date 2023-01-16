Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $30.43 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 169,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,648 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $30,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,345.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,179,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,504,000 after buying an additional 6,885,519 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20,184.0% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,219,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,213,665 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,253,000 after buying an additional 1,197,851 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,060,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,043,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 8,802,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,357,000 after buying an additional 892,974 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $200.04 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $235.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.85.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

