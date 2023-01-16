Hoertkorn Richard Charles Purchases 2,833 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,144 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 0.8% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Walt Disney by 44.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654,961 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $1,218,240,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,365,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,167,284,000 after acquiring an additional 165,075 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 16.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,363,589 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $883,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,198,680,000 after acquiring an additional 306,668 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.4 %

DIS opened at $99.40 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $157.50. The stock has a market cap of $181.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,493.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.