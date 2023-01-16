Citizens Financial Group (CFG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Citizens Financial Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $41.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.37. Citizens Financial Group has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Citizens Financial Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 37,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 94,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 12.4% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CFG. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wedbush lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.