The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stock Position Lifted by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,882 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $13,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Southern by 93.6% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its position in Southern by 186.2% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Southern in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 61.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on SO. KeyCorp raised shares of Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.62.

Southern Price Performance

NYSE:SO opened at $70.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $76.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.48. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.71 and a one year high of $80.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.21%. Analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 86.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,071 shares of company stock worth $1,333,545. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

