MONECO Advisors LLC Acquires 1,165 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,217 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 9.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,000,119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,267,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,138 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,531,162 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $415,042,000 after acquiring an additional 159,591 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 5.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,161,838 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $284,470,000 after acquiring an additional 260,999 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,560,920 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $269,688,000 after acquiring an additional 108,004 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 31.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,454,655 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $237,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DVN opened at $63.59 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.77. The stock has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.36. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.87 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 53.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.49%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 7.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.78.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.