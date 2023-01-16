MONECO Advisors LLC Buys 37 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 527.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,854,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 1,132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 1,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,180,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $449.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $117.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $479.47 and its 200-day moving average is $443.18. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $363.97 and a one year high of $498.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $469.56.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

