International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,898 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,157,000 after purchasing an additional 46,756 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $145.89 on Monday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $131.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.49, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.38.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 481.76%.

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.33.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

