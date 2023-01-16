S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,637 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $20,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Quilter Plc increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 69,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 3.2% during the third quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 225,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,920 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 16.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,999,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $366.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $434.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $345.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.24. The stock has a market cap of $119.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.06.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Argus dropped their price target on S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on S&P Global to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.06.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

