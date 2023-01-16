Jennison Associates LLC Has $154.70 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,225,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,965 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.05% of Procter & Gamble worth $154,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,567,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054,844 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,339,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,742 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,536,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,327,000 after purchasing an additional 637,095 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 6,101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 592,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,111,000 after purchasing an additional 583,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,825,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,680,000 after purchasing an additional 433,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

PG opened at $150.88 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.29 and a 200 day moving average of $142.00. The company has a market cap of $359.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.43.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

