Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stake Lifted by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,578 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth $32,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,595 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Starbucks Trading Up 1.3 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.92.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $107.23 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.60. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $107.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.18%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Further Reading

