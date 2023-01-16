Richmond Brothers Inc. Lowers Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Richmond Brothers Inc. decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,950 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for about 0.5% of Richmond Brothers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Richmond Brothers Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in McDonald’s by 103.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $127,697,000 after purchasing an additional 23,643 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 59.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stephens began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.00.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.8 %

MCD stock opened at $268.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $196.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $281.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $270.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.13.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.