Summit X LLC Sells 9,830 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Summit X LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,830 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 0.7% of Summit X LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 52,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 194.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $257.17 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.99. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $277.51.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

