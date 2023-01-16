PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) is Sicart Associates LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Sicart Associates LLC reduced its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 15,210 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for 3.3% of Sicart Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 67,538 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,813,000 after acquiring an additional 6,053 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 5,629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 7,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in PayPal by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 11,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoertkorn Richard Charles lifted its position in PayPal by 7.5% in the third quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 43,497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal stock opened at $79.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $90.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.35, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $182.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.58.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. Citigroup reduced their target price on PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.14.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

