Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Has $490,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO opened at $214.69 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $244.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $208.76 and its 200 day moving average is $206.47.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

