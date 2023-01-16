Sicart Associates LLC Sells 6,960 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Sicart Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,139 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 6,960 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises about 3.0% of Sicart Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $8,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 29.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,214 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 6.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,420 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter worth about $1,134,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 9.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,172 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $7,746,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management grew its stake in FedEx by 4.1% during the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 5,036 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:FDX opened at $188.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $256.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.00. The company has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $179.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.52.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.