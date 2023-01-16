Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Sicart Associates LLC

Sicart Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 32,213.1% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,889,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,500,000 after buying an additional 4,874,807 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Mastercard by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,909,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,489,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,135 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 181.5% during the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,404,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $758,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,025 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,752,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,445,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $237,635,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $375.52 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $399.92. The company has a market cap of $361.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $349.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $332.71.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 367,819 shares of company stock worth $117,733,271 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $417.00 to $406.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.23.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

