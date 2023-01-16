Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Has $3.26 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 143,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,194 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 2.3% of Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,764,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,388,163,000 after acquiring an additional 841,692 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,150,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,597,000 after purchasing an additional 36,802,885 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,157,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,384,393 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,890,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,810,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,162,000 after purchasing an additional 274,905 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of GOVT opened at $23.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.22.

