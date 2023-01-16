Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Buys 5,402 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. TFC Financial Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 40.8% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 44,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $60.03 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.12 and a 1-year high of $72.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.56.

