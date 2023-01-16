Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Holdings Reduced by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC decreased its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LIN. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Linde in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 94.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 58.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 92.3% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of Linde stock opened at $334.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $347.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $329.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.91. The company has a market cap of $164.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Linde from $322.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Linde to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.69.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

