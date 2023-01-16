Waterfront Wealth Inc. Has $682,000 Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tobam increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.4% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 3,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.9% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 45,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,121,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 40.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth about $42,024,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ICE opened at $107.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.60 and a 52 week high of $137.40.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 26.58%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.70%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $3,161,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,971,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,128,555.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $3,161,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,971,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,128,555.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $169,568.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,585.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,593,168 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.25.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

