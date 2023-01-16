Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp cut its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,697 shares during the quarter. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Linde were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LIN. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Linde during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Linde by 94.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Linde by 58.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Linde by 92.3% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Linde during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Linde Trading Up 1.6 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on LIN. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Linde from $344.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.69.

NYSE LIN opened at $334.11 on Monday. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $347.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.90%.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.