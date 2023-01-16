Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,066 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $17,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $179.01 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $191.34. The company has a market cap of $162.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.45.

Insider Activity

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. StockNews.com cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.83.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

