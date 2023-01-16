Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,666 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 96,469 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $5,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in F. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 72.8% in the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 62.5% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE F opened at $12.72 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.33. The firm has a market cap of $51.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.44. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $25.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on F shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.