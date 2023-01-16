Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 12,400 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 308,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $38,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV stock opened at $144.53 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.09 and its 200-day moving average is $136.87. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.