Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $23,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Allie Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 24.0% during the third quarter. Allie Family Office LLC now owns 11,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 34,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 236.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 11,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,108,000 after buying an additional 16,225 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $111.44 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $115.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.53.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.