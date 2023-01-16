Tobam Buys 4,731 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Tobam increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,731 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 57.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 76.5% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $45,288,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,288,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 7,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $1,267,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,540,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,485 shares of company stock worth $14,105,670. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 1.0 %

TRV opened at $193.92 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.05 and a 200 day moving average of $172.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.65 and a 12 month high of $194.45. The company has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.65.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.21 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 27.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRV. Evercore ISI raised shares of Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.43.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

