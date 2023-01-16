iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,330,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,529 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 3.4% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.46% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $219,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 147.7% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $187.05 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.91. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $214.40.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

