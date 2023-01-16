Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $53.87 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 251,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,187 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $53,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21,145.2% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 18,155,728 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,335,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,995 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,250,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,553,000 after acquiring an additional 301,381 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,237,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,583,000 after acquiring an additional 218,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,799,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,876,000 after acquiring an additional 180,988 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG opened at $225.01 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $301.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $221.32 and its 200 day moving average is $229.81.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.