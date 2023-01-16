Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $12.98 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,067 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $12,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 5.0% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Stryker by 5.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,542 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Stryker by 8.0% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 117.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 9,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE SYK opened at $259.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $279.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on SYK. Barclays upped their target price on Stryker from $257.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Stryker from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Stryker from $249.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Stryker from $248.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.68.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $16,114,165.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,358,953.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,079 shares of company stock worth $19,354,832 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.