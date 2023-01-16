Hartline Investment Corp Takes Position in KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM)

Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Hartline Investment Corp owned 0.07% of KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMLM. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,584,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,138,000. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,627,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,471,000. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,122,000.

Get KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF alerts:

KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of KMLM opened at $29.29 on Monday. KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $26.86 and a 12 month high of $40.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.37 and its 200-day moving average is $35.38.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.