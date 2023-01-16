onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in onsemi were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its position in shares of onsemi by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 4,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of onsemi by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of onsemi by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in onsemi by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in onsemi by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of onsemi stock opened at $65.15 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.76. onsemi has a one year low of $44.76 and a one year high of $77.28.

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 43.37% and a net margin of 21.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that onsemi will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of onsemi to $69.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of onsemi from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of onsemi in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of onsemi from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.18.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

