onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in onsemi were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its position in shares of onsemi by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 4,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of onsemi by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of onsemi by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in onsemi by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in onsemi by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.
onsemi Stock Performance
Shares of onsemi stock opened at $65.15 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.76. onsemi has a one year low of $44.76 and a one year high of $77.28.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently issued reports on ON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of onsemi to $69.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of onsemi from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of onsemi in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of onsemi from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.18.
onsemi Profile
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on onsemi (ON)
- Conagra Upholds the Elasticity of Its Brands
- General Electric Stock, The Sum of All Parts Strategy is Paying Off
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/09-01/13
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
Receive News & Ratings for onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.