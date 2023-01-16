Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Sells 60 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 63.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 188.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 26 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booking Stock Performance

Booking stock opened at $2,301.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,018.91 and its 200 day moving average is $1,906.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.40 by $3.63. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $37.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 758 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,864.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,424.85.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

