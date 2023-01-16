Sheets Smith Wealth Management Takes Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 64.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 412.5% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 85.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total value of $848,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,259,194.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total value of $848,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,194.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total transaction of $526,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,447,700.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,150 shares of company stock worth $2,489,279. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 0.4 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.85.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $300.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $249.78 and a one year high of $374.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $325.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 34.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Molina Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.