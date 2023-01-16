Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,901 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in McKesson were worth $18,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,611,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,803,000 after buying an additional 67,443 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 53.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,399,000 after buying an additional 320,588 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth about $302,630,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 17.6% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 679,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,641,000 after buying an additional 101,701 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 26.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 499,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,824,000 after buying an additional 103,763 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $381.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $54.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $237.61 and a 1-year high of $401.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $377.13 and its 200-day moving average is $361.20.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by ($0.07). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 267.09% and a net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $70.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.66 billion. Analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 24.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.24%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total transaction of $949,475.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,762.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,733 shares of company stock valued at $6,129,853. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on MCK shares. Cowen increased their price target on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on McKesson from $403.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $411.20.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

