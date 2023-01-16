Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 1,091.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WFC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 87,369,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,422,255,000 after acquiring an additional 16,552,773 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859,100 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $345,861,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 5,232.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,211,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,437,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,067,000 after buying an additional 1,707,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $44.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $168.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.48.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.61). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WFC. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.79 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.13.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

