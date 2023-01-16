Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stake Increased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,731 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,042 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $13,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Target by 566.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $956,973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759,168 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 27.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $624,690,000 after acquiring an additional 953,518 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 2.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,394,714 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $620,665,000 after acquiring an additional 85,405 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Target by 12.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $530,570,000 after acquiring an additional 269,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 1.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,482,149 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $526,762,000 after acquiring an additional 42,829 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE TGT opened at $164.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $75.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.13 and a 200-day moving average of $158.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $254.87.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Target from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.75.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading

